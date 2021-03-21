Nelson Art Gallery to open tomorrow in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) A new art gallery is set to open its doors tomorrow in Downtown Lansing.

The Nelson Art Gallery opens in just more than 24 hours and will feature artwork from 11 different artists.

The gallery is located in the historic George Nelson building at 113 South Washington Square.



The building was restored by new owners who said space would be best served with an art gallery

and one interesting twist, some of the displayed pieces will be available for purchase, for those who are interested.

The Nelson Gallery will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 11 A.M to 7 P.M. and Saturdays from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.