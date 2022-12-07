FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at a campaign event in Grand Rapids on Aug. 31, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan attorney general says there have been reports of interference during ballot recounts.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved on Monday the procedures for recounts on Proposal 2 and Proposal 3 in some precincts.

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on “reports of interference during ongoing recount efforts.”

“Recent reports of threatening behavior and interference at locations where recounts are taking place cause unnecessary disturbances and may even rise to the level of criminal acts,” Nessel said in the statement. “My department is monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to act should circumstances demand a response from law enforcement.”

News 8 is working to find out more about the interference reports.

Forty-seven precincts are recounting ballots for Proposal 2, which addressed election reforms; 900 are recounting for Proposal 3, which addressed abortion rights.

Both proposals passed during the November’s general election. There’s not enough votes involved in the recount to flip the results for either proposal.