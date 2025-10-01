LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Scammers could attempt to take advantage of the federal government shutdown to harm those most directly impacted, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel says the shutdown could lead to those relying on federal benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP to feel anxious about the status of said benefits. This, she says, could lead to bad actors to pose as government officials in calls, texts, or emails.

While Nessel says the Department of Attorney General has yet to receive any reports of scams of this nature, she encourages Michiganders to remain vigilant.

“I know a government shutdown can cause uneasiness and uncertainty for many families,” Nessel said. “Scammers take advantage of those fears to try to steal money and personal information. The best defense is to stay calm and verify details directly with the government agency.”

Nessel says federal benefits will continue during the shutdown, but there may be some delays in services such as application processing.

If you receive fraudulent messages, Nessel says they often contain links or attachments — and you should not click them or download them, as they may contain viruses. When scammers try to contact you, Nessel says you should block them and report them as spam.

Government agencies will not request personal information or demand payment via email, phone call, or text. The government also does not take payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or other payment applications. Rather, they will communicate with you by mail and offer payment options that way.

To report a scam, file a complaint, or find additional information, you can contact the Department of Attorney General at:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

You can also file a complaint online at this link.