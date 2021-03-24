Nessel to testify on domestic terrorism before US House panel

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be testifying before a U.S. House subcommittee about the threat of domestic terrorism.

Nessel will be testifying during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism. She will be joined by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, all Democrats.

Two representatives from Michigan are members of the subcommittee — Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, the chair of the subcommittee, and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids.

The hearing, “State and Local Responses to Domestic Terrorism: The Attack on the U.S. Capitol and Beyond,” is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Last year, Nessel charged eight members and associates of the anti-government militia, Wolverine Watchmen, in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also charged another six people in connection to the alleged plot.