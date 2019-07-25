New app helps keep your community safe

Lawmakers are considering policies to allow the federal government to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

Current laws prohibit the federal government from negotiating prescription costs for people with Medicare Part D drug plans.

The noninterference clause of the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 states that the government can have no direct role in negotiating or setting drug prices in Medicare Part D.

Members of the 116th Congress have introduced bills to change the law and allow government drug price negotiation.

Some of the proposals simply take out the noninterference clause others have specific negotiation requirements or ways to secure lower drug prices if companies do not comply.

One proposal would allow the Health and Human Services Secretary to go around exclusivity rights and issue a competitive license to another manufacturer to produce a generic version of the drug for sale to Part D plans. Any manufacturer producing a drug under this licensing authority would need to provide “reasonable compensation” to the original manufacturer.

Supporters of changing this law believe negotiating drug prices is needed to lower drug costs.

Opponents say government involvement in price negotiations could make pharmaceutical companies invest less in research and development.

Recent public opinion polls show strong and bipartisan support for allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices in Medicare.

Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices would require a change in the law which requires bipartisan support to move forward in Congress and be signed into law, according to the Henry J Kaiser Family Foundation.