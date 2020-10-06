New Bipartisan bill package aims to improve child literacy

Mich. (WLNS)- Lawmakers announced this morning a new bipartisan four bill package that aims to improves child literacy.

Lawmakers say over 50% of third and fourth graders in Michigan can not read or write at their grade level, and this bill package introduced by Sens. Jeff Irwin, Dayna Polehanki, Jim Runestad and Lana Theis wants to help students reach that level.

The bills focuses on several key areas that are believed to impact a students literacy performance which include to improve instructional methods in the classroom to help students develop strong word recognitions skills– and would develop a support system for affected students.

It also calls for the state-wide screening of students for dyslexia– which currently isn’t done here in Michigan.

Senator Jeff Irwin says, “Michigan is one of the only states that doesn’t have a statewide strategy to address the most common reading barrier we know are brains are wired to learn a language but they’re not always wired to learn how to read children have to be taught to read including those with dyslexia doesn’t come easily.”