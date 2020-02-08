New committee hoping to create safer housing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A new committee had their first meeting today with a goal to create safer housing in the city of Lansing.

The AD HOC Committee on Housing and Resident Safety is made up of three Lansing City Council members. It includes Chair councilmember Patricia Spitzley, Vice Chair councilmember Adam Hussain and member Brandon Betz.

The committee met at City Hall earlier this afternoon to talk about plans and goals they want to accomplish.

Recently, many apartments have been getting “Notice to Vacate” slips on their door, which the committee wants to address.

They’re also known “pink tags.” The tags have caused panic for many residents around Lansing.

Notice to Vacate tags placed on a door at Autumn Ridge Apartments in Lansing on January 6th, 2020.

In January, at Autumn Ridge and Capitol Village apartments, there were notices on doors, telling people to be out of their homes by the end of the month.

“We don’t have a mechanism right now that does a follow up after we do the pink or the red tags, we need to have an additional follow up to the residents,” said Spitzley.

More tags may go up though, as the city starts to crack down.

“We’re reviewing everything as it relates to code enforcement, landlord tenant relations you know every tenant deserves safe housing,” said Spitzley.

Safe housing is the goal of this committee, but Spitzley says not all housing needs work.

“In the city of Lansing we have wonderful landlords, but we also have some landlords that need a little help,” said Spitzley.

Member Betz says they want to “target” the landlord that need the help.

“We’ve gotta make sure that we’re not over burdening landlords but that we’re targeting specifically the slumlords that aren’t taking care of their properties,” said Betz.

The committee will take input from landlords and plan to make straightforward standards for them to follow.

“I want to make sure is that, the systems that we put in place are clear and understood by landlords, so that they can properly take care of their properties and meet the expectations that we have them that may not be written down right now,” said Betz.

At the meeting, there were some landlords, property owners and brokers, who are all supportive of the plan and says there’s work to be done.

“I think the committee is a great idea, I think the system that the city of Lansing currently has is near broken or broken,” said principal broker, DS Huber Real Estate Group, Dale Huber.

The committee will get feedback from tenants along with landlords and eventually help find news way to make Lansing a safer place to live.

“What we’re hopefully going to be doing is putting together recommendations on ordinances, policies and procedures and so then the entire body of the city council, the administration then work together to develop those ordinances and implement those policies and procedures,” said Spitzley.

The committee has until September 1st, 2020 to come up with recommendations to give to the city council.