New details about 14-year-old year old killed in Jackson on Friday

Police continue to investigate the death of Cameron Kasprzycki.



His father found the 14-year-old dead in their driveway on Friday night.



The Jackson Police Department says they think someone killed Cameron at his home on the city’s North-East Side.



They also think there might be a witness.



6 News just didn’t talk to police, we also spoke with people who say the community is still trying to cope.



“He was adored..very bright and funny..charismatic..young man..he had big hopes and dreams.” Said Brady Cook, Superintendent for Michigan Center Schools.



Cook was Cameron’s principal at Michigan Center.

“He would find himself in the principals office every once in awhile and he just had a deemener about him and a smile. That no matter what he just done, you wanted to root for him.” Cook added.



Some people say, you could always find Cameron on the basketball court or on the field.

“He rarely ever lost in track, distance events and cross country. When he did and I think there was only one kid from Hanover Horton, that could beat him. He didn’t take it well he was very competitive.” Said Cook.



Cameron was a freshman at East Jackson High School, where the Superintendent says the school is still in shock.

“Our district prepared for bringing in extra social workers. We normally have a guidance counselor and social worker. We increased that, to have a total of 5 mental health workers, so the students can get extra support.” Said Steve Doerr, Superintendent for East Jackson Schools.



Everyone can agree he will always be remembered.

“The circumstances, terribly sad and I knew for our cardinal family a lot of people were going to be touched.” Cook said.