New Epic/MRA Poll shows Biden leading in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — 6 News is your local election headquarters and we have the results of another exclusive new poll showing how Michiganders feel about the on-going presidential campaign and upcoming election.

When asked if the election was held today who would they vote for, 39% say they would vote for President Trump, 48% say they would vote for Joe Biden and 13% refused to say or voted for a third party.

When discussing the general election, participants were also asked if they will participate in the election. Of the Michigan residents polled, 58% said they are very certain they will vote and 38% say they have already voted.

When discussing how voters will cast their ballot in this election – 42% said they will cast their ballot in person at the polls and 57% say they will vote absentee.

The poll by Epic/MRS took place between October 15th and 19th, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.