New gruesome details emerge following child abuse case in Delhi Township

Delhi Twp, Mich. (WLNS) According to an arrest warrant by the Ingham County Sheriffs department, a six-year-old child sustained fractures to the face, broken ribs, holes in both his lungs, and too many whipping marks to count. Police believe the injuries could be the result of stomping.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of Davlind Drive in Delhi Township. Police arrived around 3:30 am. The warrant says, neighbors claim to have heard murderous screams for two-three hours.

30-yr-old Quintiene Campbell of Holt, is at the Ingham County Jail being held without bond. Campbell is alleged to be the mothers live-in boyfriend, and abused the six-yr-old child and his seven-yr-old brother when the mother was at work. Campbell says he was angered by the boys sneaking snacks and making a mess.

According to a go-fund me page, the 6-yr-old child is still fighting for his life. The 7-yr-old is recovering from his injuries. Right now the page has raised over $40,000.

According to sheriff deputies, the family was investigated for abuse in February, but the boys said everything was fine, so no further action was taken.

Campbell now faces two counts of 1st degree child abuse, two counts of 1st degree child abuse in front of a child, one count of 3rd degree child abuse and one count of 3rd degree child abuse in front of a child.

Campbell will appear in court on Sept. 3rd.