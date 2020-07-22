New jail task force to stop putting people behind bars for minor offenses



The third most common reason people are sent to jail in Michigan? Driving with a suspended license.



Others include driving with a broken tail light, violating probation, and simply not being able to pay a fine.

Anthony Jones has been to jail more than 5 times for minor offenses.

He says,”they shouldn’t be holding you for something so small and so simple.”

Anthony is a perfect example of why a task force group met today.



These lawmakers hope to pass the jail task force bill that aims to stop putting people behind bars for minor offenses.

Rep. Tenisha Yancey says, “walking out of the house without having your operators license on your body on your person those are not offenses we should be taking people to jail for.”

The bill allows police to rely on other alternatives like issuing citations for minor offenses rather than taking people to jail.



“Lot of guys have lost their jobs lot of guys have been there for minor traffic offenses fines and cost and it just ruins your life,” says Jones

The task force found that Michigan’s jail population had tripled in just 35 years and most incarnations were in fact for minor offenses.