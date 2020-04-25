New Kids on the Block release coronavirus song ‘House Party’ to lift spirits and raise money

New Kids on the Block has achieved quite the feat. The group not only recorded “House Party,” a new song that came out Friday that is bound to get you dancing in your living room, but they even made a music video all while social distancing.

Joey McIntyre says their drive to make this song and video was because of their devoted fans.

“Our fans have showed up for us for over 30 years,” he said. “We really are a family at this point … I know what music means to me when I can put on the right song and it can just lift my heart and put a smile on my face. To know we do that for people is a real huge gift.”

This article was adapted from CNN.