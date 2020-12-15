New online tool allows Michiganders to learn their risk of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) partnered with BellAge Inc. to launch the CV19 CheckUp in Michigan.

The new program is a free online tool to evaluate an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency states this tool is targeted for older adults.

“Older Michiganders represent 24 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 percent of confirmed deaths,” Travis said. ” We are dedicated to keeping aging adults safe and healthy and believe this tool will help older adults stay safer and healthier as cases grow.”

The CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze data provided once a person completes an online questionnaire. The tool’s algorithms are driven by science and medicine using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The entire process lets users remain anonymous and delivers results immediately. Plus, the design targets at-risk groups, including; the elderly, minorities, and LGBTQ communities.

Jim Firman, Chief Innovation Officer, BellAge Inc. says this process should be easier than other applications.

“Our team realized although there are many resources with information about the virus, all of them require a lot of effort by the user,” said Firman. ” We developed a hyper-personalized tool that makes it easy for anyone to understand their level of risk and take steps to reduce those risks.”

The entire project is funded in part by the Michigan Health Endowment fund.