New order to allow outdoor visits at nursing homes starting today

Lansing, MICH (WLNS): An order signed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services that allows people to visit their loved ones at nursing homes.

This comes after the governor issued an order restricting nursing home visits.

Right now the order allows only outdoor visit, people still can’t go inside these facilities.

Since March most Covid-19 deaths in Michigan have come from nursing homes.

One big issue was when the state started putting Covid positive cases into nursing homes with seniors who did not have the virus.



Clinton area nursing home manager Erica Holman says they are very excited people can visit, but they still have strict safety guidelines in place.

“We have capacity for about ten families at a time and we’re going to just start off by scheduling appointments we think thats going to be the most fair way to work things out and then everybody can have a set time because we then have to clean and disinfect between visits,” says Holman



