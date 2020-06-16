New poll shows insight on how people responded to the states businesses and the states budget

The coronavirus has taken a toll on the state’s businesses and the state’s budget.

and this latest poll of 600 Michiganders gives us some insight on how people think Michigan ought to respond.

The first questions mentioned how Michigan faces up to a 3-billion dollar budget deficit due to the pandemic.



56% said avoid large cuts to schools, health care, and public safety instead end corporate tax breaks and restructure our tax system so wealthy individuals pay more.

32% said “we should tighten our belts and make necessary budget cuts.”

Then people were asked about businesses reopening and people coming to work 48% said if people do not feel comfortable returning to work they should be able to stay home and collect unemployment.



38% said workers should return to work so we can get our economy back… even if they feel uncomfortable.

