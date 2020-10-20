New polls shows who people trust when it comes to covid-19

Washington, D.C. (AP)–A new poll shows Americans have lost trust across the board in the people and institutions informing them about the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Just 16% of those surveyed say they trust coronavirus information from President Donald Trump a great deal or quite a bit, and 64% now say they trust the presiden only a little or not at all on covid-19. Only social media is less trusted, at 72%.

So who do people trust? Their family docto, who comes in at 53% of those polled. After their doctors,

36% said they have high trust in federal health officials at agencies like the CDC and the FDA.

26% trust local government, and 18% percent trust the news media.