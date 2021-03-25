NEW REPORT: ACLU says Border Patrol agents use racial profiling to target immigrants

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) — Being pulled over can be nerve racking, but for many immigrants the feeling is fear.

A broken tail light a loud muffler or in some cases looking Latino could result in life-altering actions.

“This is something that’s been happening, they don’t need someone to tell them that it’s happening,” Monica Andrade, an attorney with the Michigan ACLU said.

She added, it took a five year fight to get public information from the agency.

“We had been getting calls from immigrant advocates. everyone was sounding the alarm. something is going on. border patrol is racially profiling our community,” she said.

Today the ACLU of Michigan released this 50 page report detailing how the U.S. Customs and Border protection agency operates.

“The thousands of records help paint a picture. so all of them together show the kind of racism enforcement that border is doing and how they’re able to do it because local law enforcement is entangled with them,” Andrade said.

DATA FROM 2012-2019

Border patrol tracks arrests made by the complexion of people’s skin.

According to the ACLU more than 96% of those arrested are recorded by border patrol of being “black,” “dark brown,” “dark,” “light brown,” “medium brown,” “medium,” or “yellow.”

And despite that Latin Americans make up only 17% of the state’s foreign-born population, they account for 85% of non-citizens apprehended.

PERSONAL TESTIMONY

In a video statement provided by the ACLU, Arnulfo Gomez, says he’s one of many who have been targeted.

“Everything that happened to us was wrong. We are being targeted just because we are Hispanic,” Gomez said.

He was pulled over by state troopers for having a loud muffler. After showing his documents and being quote good to go, the troopers called Border Patrol.

His traffic stop lasted for more than an hour.

MSP POLICY CHANGES:

In response, MSP released this statement saying in part, “The men and women of the Michigan State Police are committed to the equitable treatment of all persons and to providing service and enforcing the law in a professional, just and nondiscriminatory manner.”

The state says it is reviewing and updating policies policies related to immigration enforcement.

Those changes could be finalized next month.