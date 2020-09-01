New report released by MSU says 8 people failed to report Larry Nassar and former Dean William Strampel

A new report released by Michigan State University reveals new details about the Larry Nassar and William Strampel investigations.



Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment.

Strampel, Nassar’s boss was convicted of misconduct and neglect of duty in a separate case.

More than 40 people and members of a university advisory council may have known about their crimes, however most will not face any discipline.

The U.S. department of education required MSU to take vital actions after the school was found to have violated Title 9 civil rights laws during it’s handling of the Nassar and Strampel cases.



The office of civil rights forced Michigan State to conduct an investigation, specifically to identify current and former employees who may have known about the abuse allegations.

The school says 42 people may have known about the abuse and failed to report it.

MSU cleared 34 of those people, but 8 failed to inform officials.



Among those is former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, former provost June Youatt, and former Associate Vice President for Human Resources Terry Curry.



Some of the 8 who still work for the university will face what the report calls “minor” discipline.

The university was also fined 4.5 million dollars for violating the Clery Act, the biggest fine to date for violating the act, which requires colleges to report all crimes that happen on campus.



Michigan State University says it has completed 33 tasks set forth by the office for civil rights. Some of which include the hiring of a new associate vice president of the office for civil rights and Title 9 education and compliance and hiring a third party to review the title 9 process every 6 months.



In the report Michigan State officials say more work needs to be done.