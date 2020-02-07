New research may help explain the ancient origins of the “deer in the headlights” phenomenon

SAN CLEMENTE, CA. (WLNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man on Thursday who was smuggling over half-a-million dollars' worth of cocaine while traveling with his wife and infant son.

Agents discovered a duffel bag in the trunk of the car that contained 20 brick-shaped packages of cocaine in addition to a package of cocaine tucked inside a shopping bag near the infant's car seat.

The 21 bundles of cocaine weighed 51.25 pounds and have an estimated street value of $512,500.

The driver, a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest. The mother and infant were released.

The narcotics were turned over to the Orange County Drug Enforcement Administration office and the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.