New summer additions are heading to Marquette Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – As a result of the pandemic, people are getting outside more than ever. Marquette Mountain is and has been a staple fun spot for so many residents for so many years. Jeremiah Johnston the Bike Path manager for Marquette Mountain is determined to make the fun last year-round.

“We built a whole have a new 1.2-mile flow trail from top to bottom, we left off last fall with a couple of bridges to finish in there and a few little wet spots to figure out, and so that’s what we’ve been working on this spring,” Johnston said. “We just finished up one bridge today actually. And what that trail brings to the mountain that we didn’t have before is more of a modern slow style trail.”

An increase of beginners being interested in biking is what led Johnston and his team to look into the addition of these trails.

“We have another beginner trail slated to go in this year. Because what we really lacked in the past was trails that were accessible to someone who didn’t already have a high riding level,” Johnston said.” And so what we have from our old Trails is the cool, rocky, rooty old school stuff that a lot of us who’ve ridden here for a long time love and crave. And what we’re adding is the draw, that’ll bring more people and then give people that accessibility to grow into those more advanced trails.”

Don’t have your own bike to enjoy these new paths? No problem, the mountain has got you covered.

“We will have a fleet of dual-suspension rental bikes, that will be available to try out. So you can try out a little more capable, a little more modern bike and what you have.” Johnston said.

Bike trails aren’t the only thing that is coming to the mountain experience this summer. As the warmer months are heating up, so are the activities.

“Well, we have the volleyball league that’s kicking off in the first week of June,” Johnston said. “We do have a few other things that we’re working on, We have the volleyball and the bike park, and of course, the T bar is now open again for this season we’ve got some weekend hours going right now”