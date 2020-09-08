Newsfeed Now: Wildfires rage in the West; Boy uses lemonade to “Take a Stand”

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Hurricane-force winds and high temperatures kicked up wildfires across parts of the Pacific Northwest over the Labor Day weekend, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports on the latest conditions near Portland.

Other stories in today’s show:

COLLEGES & COVID-19: Colleges and universities across the country are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks. And some schools have had to discipline students for not taking precautions.

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they’re sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

TAKING A STAND: For the last three years, one 7-year-old has begged her parents for a lemonade stand and they’ve said no for no other reason than it seemed like a lot of work. This year, they saw her plea for lemonade as an opportunity to teach. WOOD’s Casey Jones reports.

