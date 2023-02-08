(NewsNation) — A NewsNation reporter was arrested Wednesday during a news conference being held by the Ohio governor about a train derailment that released toxic chemicals.

Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he was told by law enforcement personnel at the news conference to be quiet because Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking.

The charges Lambert is facing are disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

After Lambert was taken into custody by police, DeWine said he didn’t personally order the arrest.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

As Lambert was being placed in the back of a squad car, Lambert said, “It’s tough to do your job in America in 2023, but we’ll keep doing it.”

The news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, but had been delayed. DeWine eventually began speaking around 5 p.m., at the same time Lambert was scheduled to go live on NewsNation.

Preston Swigart, a photographer who was with Lambert, said Lambert was approached by police who asked him to stop talking. The news conference was being held in a gymnasium at East Palestine Elementary School.

“From their standpoint he didn’t obey orders when he was told to stop talking,” Swigart said. “Gymnasiums are echoey and loud and sound kind of carries, so I’m guessing that they just didn’t like the fact that there was sound competing with the governor speaking, even though it was all the way at the other end of the room.”