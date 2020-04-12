NHL ponders neutral-site games with no fans in attendance

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, the Detroit Red Wings play an NHL preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Red Wings are desperately trying to keep fans filing into Little Caesars Arena while the allure of the relatively new facility wears off while the team goes through a painful rebuild. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The NHL, like other professional sports leagues on hiatus due to the coronavirus who are pondering ways and timelines for a return, is considering neutral-site games with no fans in attendance.

This isn’t what the league would prefer, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told NHL.com, but it has been considered and discussed.

“Our goal is to be as prepared as we possibly can be for any eventuality and to be able to react to the situation on very little notice to kind of set a course,” Daly told NHL.com on Friday. “But at this point, it continues to be premature to set that course.”

The NHL has been on pause since March 12. The league directed players to self-quarantine through April 15, which Daly indicated likely will be extended. He said team facilities likely will not be re-opened before May 1.

The Detroit Red Wings have 11 games remaining. The NHL has asked teams for arena availability dates through August. Various reports have listed Grand Forks, North Dakota; Manchester, New Hampshire and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan as potential hosts for neutral-site games with no fans.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, earlier this week in an interview with NBC Sports Network, said the league would prefer to complete the regular season and is prepared to play well into the summer if need be. He said no decision is imminent on the season.

“I think we still have scenarios where we think we can complete a regular season and can play a playoff tournament that looks like our normal playoff tournament and have an offseason and start a season next year that will be a complete season,” Daly said. “We’ve got some time to work with.”

This article was adapted from MLive.