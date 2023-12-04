(KTLA) – Television host, actor and rapper Nick Cannon is sharing the joys of having 12 children.

During an interview with the New York City-based radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Cannon revealed how he balances holidays with his children and their mothers — and how much he spends on trips to Disneyland every year.

“To move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland,” he claimed.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host added that he visits the Anaheim park “at least once a month” to celebrate his kids’ birthdays and Christmas.

“I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland, so I used to get that Disney bag,” he said, referring to the “perks” he’d get from the park.

“All of that stuff was free… It’s no longer free!” he said. “And I only had two kids then.”

Cannon did not break down his specific Disneyland expenses, but indicated that his costs include hotel stays. One of the radio show’s hosts said Cannon likely hires chaperones for his group as well, though Cannon did not comment.

Nick Cannon is joined by Disney characters while taping a segment for the 2010 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on Nov. 7, 2010 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images)

The hosts of the show were also interested in how Cannon handles Christmas with his children and their six mothers.

“I kinda take that week, and turn it into Christmas week,” he said, explaining that he “make[s] time” to do all the activities that his children want to do.

This past Thanksgiving, Cannon also claimed he celebrated at “five, six” different houses, including his own mother’s and grandmother’s homes.

“Again, I’m all over the damn place. But it’s fun.”