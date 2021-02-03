Nine Muskegon men arrested on federal drug trafficking charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced charges against nine men from Muskegon, for drug trafficking.

Those charges include selling methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

According to the Attorney’s Office, approximately 35 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed the arrest warrants and multiple search warrants throughout Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.

Those investigating seized approximately:

339 grams of suspected methamphetamine

113 grams of fentanyl

93 grams of heroin

Small quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Six handguns

Jewelry worth approximately $20,000

More than $20,000 in cash.

The men arrested and their charges include:

Zachary John Kennedy, a/k/a “Zeus” (age 31) – one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;

Brent Wilkerson, a/k/a “Pay” (age 28) – one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of distribution of heroin;

Delando Johnson, a/k/a “Fox” (age 28) – three counts of distribution of heroin;

Carl Johnson, a/k/a “Orangebone,” a/k/a “Bones” (age 42) – three counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack) and one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of cocaine base (crack);

Courtney Harris, a/k/a “Money” (age 31) – one count of distribution of cocaine base (crack);

Daris Jefferson, a/k/a “Smoove” (age 32) – one count of distribution of heroin;

Alezay Coleman, a/k/a “Zay” (age 23) – one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;

Malik Jones-Smith, a/k/a “9” (age 25) – four counts of distribution of controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Distribution of controlled substances is generally punishable by up to 20 years in prison

and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, however,

is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of

up to $10,000,000.

Officers also arrested Corey Andre Chandler (age 29) Tuesday, who, along with his codefendant Darrell Jonathon Martin II (age 37), has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. Martin and Chandler stand accused of trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine between April 2019 and July 2020. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted on the charged counts.

Martin is not in police custody at this time, and remains wanted by federal law enforcement officers. Members of the public with information as to Martin’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at (616) 456-2438.