No COVID-19 relief bill likely before Election Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. Senate has adjourned until November 9th, making it unlikely that another COVID-19 relief bill will be passed before the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have been negotiating a new bill, expected to total about $2 trillion, that would include another round of checks for individual taxpayers.

However, those negotiations are going slowly due to several sticking points, including federal funding for state and local governments.

CBS News confirmed last week that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged the White House not to reach a deal before Election Day.

The $500 billion relief bill put forward by Senate Republicans was blocked by Democrats. The $2.4 trillion measure that cleared the House has been kept off the Senate floor by Republicans.