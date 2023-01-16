LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lasagna is arguably one of the most ‘hearty’ dishes, and a nonprofit called Lasagna Love is adding more heart to it.

Lasagna love is a non-profit that started during COVID and has continued to deliver around 3,500 lasagnas each week to families in need. It has impacted over a million people in the United States with over 250,000 meals delivered.

Lisa Wallace, Lasagna Love’s regional leader, has delivered around 200 meals to the greater Lansing area. She recalled one of her favorite stories and said it shows that ‘need’ is not always physical.

“I went out and I delivered to a very large house, and the gentleman comes out and says you don’t understand what this means to me. My wife has dementia and can not safely be in the kitchen. I have to worry about keeping her safe and feeding us, and today I don’t have to do it,” she said.

Wallace said that the need for volunteers is rising, as the demand from the community requesting lasagna is going up.

“This is actually one of the coolest and most flexible volunteer experiences. You sign up to volunteer; how many miles will you drive, how many lasagnas will you make, and how often do you want to do it,” she said.

According to Wallace, every week volunteers go in and set their own schedule and then if something comes up, then ‘that’s what I’m there for,” she said.

There is nothing more satisfying than a plate of fresh lasagna, right out of the oven apart from helping families in need.