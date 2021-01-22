North Korea weighs options as a new administration takes over D.C.

In a mass rally the Pyongyang city army-people celebrate the election of Kim Jong Un as General Secretary of the WPK (Workers’ Party of Korea), overlooked by inspirational national symbols at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (WLNS) – Experts say a new administration in Washington, D.C. could stir up military action by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite the increased legitimacy he received by securing meetings with President Donald Trump, Kim has been struggling over the past year. Those meetings failed to lift sanctions for his country, and the pandemic has led to border closures that have led to economic decay in North Korea.

Now, Kim has to try to build a rapport with a new U.S. president. Joe Biden has previously called him a “thug,” and pushed for stronger actions to reduce North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korea has a history of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at forcing Washington back to the negotiating table. Kim recently held parades with new weapons that could be tested, including missiles designed to be launched by submarines.