Northern Michigan Brittle Fire continues to ignite

CADILLAC, Mich. (WLNS)— The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service says a brittle fire started on April 23, 2021 in Iosco County on the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

On Saturday, firefighters continued working to improve the line around the fire. Firefighters do this by patrolling along the fire line and extinguishing hot spots, a process known as mopping up. As this work is completed, containment of the fire increases. Firefighters are also working along public trails in the fire area to remove fire damaged hazard trees that may fall into the trail.

There are no reported injuries or structures damaged.

Currently, the fire is at 5,600 acres and it has been contained by 40 percent, and the fire is no longer actively spreading they say it’s estimated to be fully-contained by April 30, 2021.

The public is asked to remain away from closed areas, to allow the firefighters, engines, helicopters, and other equipment to operate in a safe manner. Meanwhile, all evacuation warnings for people living in the area are lifted.

Tomorrow morning, the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Gold Team will assume command of the Brittle Fire. The Type 2 Incident Management Team will bring in additional resources to provide logistical and operational support to suppress the fire.