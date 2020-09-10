November absentee ballot requests already hit record-breaking numbers

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Postal Service warnings that it can’t guarantee ballots sent by mail will arrive on time have put a spotlight on the narrow timeframes most states allow to request and return those ballots. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)—- The requests for absentee ballots in the upcoming November Election, have already surpassed the record-setting 2 million requested in the Michigan August Primary.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, so far 2.1 million voters have requested to vote by mail this time around, approximately 1.7 million were submitted since August 5, the day after the primary election.

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Michigan’s citizens enthusiastically want to vote, and are taking advantage of the numerous safe, secure and reliable options they have to do so this year,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I only wish their enthusiasm was matched by action from their state legislators, who have passed just one minor election law in 20 months, much to the chagrin of election clerks and voters across our state.”



Registered voters can request an absentee ballot is sent to them at Michigan.gov/Vote or by visiting their local election clerk’s office. Michigan citizens who are eligible to vote but unregistered, and who have a Michigan driver’s license or ID can also register to vote at Michigan.gov/Vote through Oct 19. Eligible citizens, including those without a Michigan license or ID, can also register at their local clerk’s office through Election Day.