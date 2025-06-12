(NEXSTAR) — Numerous websites and online services, including Google services, Spotify, DoorDash, and more, are reportedly encountering outages Thursday afternoon amid what appears to be a widespread outage.

Outage tracker Downdetector shows dozens of sites and services are seeing increased rates of user-reported issues, with reports starting to spike shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

More than 40,000 such reports were filed for Spotify, for example. There, users said they were unable to load or use the app. For Discord, more than 12,000 users reported issues sending messages or establishing a server connection. Other sites, apps, and services with reported problems included Snapchat, Pokémon Go, Etsy, Fubo, and Mailchimp.

Thousands of users have reported troubles accessing or using Google resources as well, like its website, Cloud, Meet, Nest, Drive, and Gmail. The company’s Search status dashboard showed no incidents as of Thursday afternoon. The Workspace dashboard initially had the same message before linking to an update posted shortly before 4 p.m. ET that the problem impacting several services — Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice — had been resolved.

The Google Cloud status site shows that worldwide incidents have been reported. A notice posted on the status site around 3 p.m. ET reported that “multiple [Cloud] products are experiencing impact due to Identity and Access Management Service Issue.”

After reporting that its engineering team was investigating the issue, a notice on the status site said the root cause had been identified and “appropriate mitigations” had been applied.

At around 3:40 p.m. ET, Google said that while ” the underlying dependency is recovered” in nearly all regions, it was “aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual Google Cloud products.”

The message continued, saying all “respective engineering teams are actively engaged and working on service recovery.” An estimated time of full recovery was not immediately available.

Google Cloud offers computing services to companies, essentially hosting their apps, data, and more. One company listed as a Google Cloud client, Shopify, has also seen a spike in outage reports. Downdetector says more than 800 issue reports have been filed, especially with the company’s website.

Meanwhile, Spotify users who have reported issues accessing the streaming service have been instructed by the company’s support account on X to try a different browser, with one post specifically asking if the user was experiencing a problem “only with [Google] Chrome.”

In response to posts remarking on issues with its services, however, Google had responded and said that “there aren’t any known service disruptions” before asking the users to “try clearing cache & cookies.”

Cloudflare, which also supports online services, saw a spike in outage reports as well. A notice on the company’s site said its Workers KV service went offline “due to an outage of a 3rd party service that is a key dependency.”

The notice says services are starting to recover and engineers are continuing to work to resolve the issue.

Amazon Web Services was also encountering problems. As of 3 p.m. ET, nearly 6,000 issue reports had been made regarding AWS on Downdetector. The company has not, however, reported any issues on its status dashboard.

Outage reports on Downdetector for the impacted sites and services started to decline shortly after 3 p.m. ET.