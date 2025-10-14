LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, the Oakland County Office of the Sheriff will hold a news conference to honor a 3-year-old boy for saving his mother’s life.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard reports that he will be joined by the 3-year-old’s mother, Shantell Woods, at 3:30 p.m. to speak about her son’s quick thinking of “Face Timing” a family member while she was having a medical emergency.

Bouchard will also discuss the importance of parents teaching their children how to respond

in emergencies.

Stay with 6 News for more details about the new conference.