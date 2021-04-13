Oakland University will Administer Pfizer vaccines instead of Johnson &Johnson

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Auburn Hills, Mich. (WLNS)—Oakland University will continue administering COVID-19 vaccination’s at the university’s vaccine clinic.

According to Click on Detroit Channel 4, the university will pause their use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and the university will substitute it for the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine.

The switch of vaccines is in response to a statement made this morning by health experts who suggest six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder.

The U.S FDA tweeted, ” Today FDA and CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine out of abundance of caution.”