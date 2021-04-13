Oakland University will Administer Pfizer vaccines instead of Johnson &Johnson

Auburn Hills, Mich. (WLNS)—Oakland University will continue administering COVID-19 vaccination’s at the university’s vaccine clinic.
According to Click on Detroit Channel 4, the university will pause their use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and the university will substitute it for the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine.
The switch of vaccines is in response to a statement made this morning by health experts who suggest six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder.
The U.S FDA tweeted, ” Today FDA and CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine out of abundance of caution.”