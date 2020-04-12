Obama wishes the nation a ‘blessed and joyful Easter’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Former President Barack Obama wished the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday, while remarking on the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter,” the former president wrote on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, US officials have recommended social distancing and urged Americans not to attend services larger than 10 people — leaving churches empty and congregations to celebrate online.

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Instagram wrote that this year, she has been “feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted.””As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past,” she wrote.

This article was adapted from CNN.