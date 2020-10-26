Officer suspended for saying “Trump 2020 on speaker”

NEW YORK (WLNS) — The New York Police Department suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying, “Trump 2020,” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker.

That is a violation of department rules.

The Police Commissioner tweeted the officer’s behavior was “100% unacceptable, period.”

The commissioner said officers must remain apolitical. The incident popped up on social media, and it appears to show a man walking up to the officer and daring him to say it again on the speaker, which he does.