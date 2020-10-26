countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Officer suspended for saying “Trump 2020 on speaker”

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WLNS) — The New York Police Department suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying, “Trump 2020,” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker.

That is a violation of department rules.

The Police Commissioner tweeted the officer’s behavior was “100% unacceptable, period.”

The commissioner said officers must remain apolitical. The incident popped up on social media, and it appears to show a man walking up to the officer and daring him to say it again on the speaker, which he does.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan