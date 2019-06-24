Officers issue nearly 3,000 tickets for drivers without seat belts

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket spring campaign resulted in 2,930 seat belt and child restraint citations.



Officers from 109 departments in 38 counties had 8,145 traffic stops between May 20th and June 2nd.



In addition to the nearly 3,000 seat belt violations, officers issued 694 speeding violations, 13 alcohol-related arrests and 45 other felony arrests.

“Motorists need to remember that buckling up is the easiest thing they can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan Roads. Our goal is to save lives, not write tickets.” Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning

At 93.4 percent, seat belt use in Michigan is higher than the national seat belt use rate of 89.6 percent in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Buckling up can reduce the risk of serious injury of death by 45 percent.



The Click It or Ticket effort is funded through federal highway safety grants.



Michigan law requires drivers and front seat passengers to wear a seat belt. Passengers 15 and younger must always be buckled up in a vehicle. Children must be in a car or booster seat until they are 8-years-old or 4-foot-9. Children under 4-years-old must be in the back seat.