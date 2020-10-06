Officials debate timeline for COVID-19 vaccine availability

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Late this afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that the white house has dropped its objections to the FDA’s strict coronavirus vaccine guidelines.

The disagreement had led to concern that a vaccine would be pushed through before it’s proven safe and effective.



Leading health experts attended a virtual conference by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington to talk about ensuring the scientific integrity of the vaccines.

The meeting comes on the heels of a new york times report that says the white house is blocking the FDA from implementing strict new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a vaccine.

those enhanced safety guidelines would almost guarantee no vaccine would be approved before election day.

At issue is an FDA recommendation calling for at least two months of safety follow-up after the completion of the vaccine trial.

The White House has consistently given a much faster timeline for when a vaccine will be ready. It’s an assessment President Trump reiterated when he returned to the White House last night after being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

But polls show most Americans are skeptical about a vaccine being ready so quickly, and health officials are concerned if Americans don’t trust that it’s safe and effective. They won’t get it when it’s ready.