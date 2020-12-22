Officials from Sparrow Hospital and McLaren Greater Lansing say they have a plan in place if patients begin to overflow

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Sparrow Hospital and McLaren Greater Lansing are Lansing’s two major hospitals and officials for both say their intensive care units are filling up, which is causing concerns among health officials.

Amy Brown the chief nursing officer says Sparrow hospital is currently at 89 percent capacity, but if that number reaches 100, she says Sparrow is ready. “One of the things that we did proactively is that we did open up an additional unit at St. Lawrence and we did that to make sure we have the capacity here at Sparrow hospital,” says Brown

Brown says there are five Covid-19 units and currently 100 patients are positive for Covid-19 and out of the 100, 15 of them are in the ICU.

“We’re doing a very good job at managing the number of patients we have right now, typically we have been full for several months,” says Brown.

McLaren Hospital says its current levels are much lower, only at 70 percent, but they say they have been working on a plan since the beginning of the pandemic, just in case there’s an overflow of patients.

“Our surge plan that’s basically evaluated on a daily basis through our commands center, that’s open, we have our command center that’s made up of our multi disciplinary group that works in conjunctions with all the specialties in the hospital and the folks we need to rely on,” says Chief Medical officer Dr. Linda Peterson.

Peterson says as of today McLaren has 37 patients that are Covid-19 positive and eight are in the ICU.

Both Sparrow and McLaren say they have plans in place if they are suddenly overwhelmed, including bed space and adequate staffing.