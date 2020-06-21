Officials investigating parasite outbreak in bagged salads sold in six Midwest states

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Federal officials are working with state and local departments in six states to investigate a Cyclospora outbreak in Aldi bagged salads.

NOTE: This is an ongoing investigation, but as of June 19th, no cases have been reported in Michigan >>>

Credit: FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released an update on June 19th, warning consumers not to eat as well as restaurants and retailers to not sell or serve all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad.



The FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into the multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections that could be linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.



Although the investigation is ongoing, CDC’s analysis indicates that these bagged salads are a likely cause of the illnesses. The FDA has begun a traceback investigation to figure out the supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.



Officials are encouraging customers to avoid:

ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri

Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can affect the intestinal tract. The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about one week.