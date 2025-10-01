LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State leaders are calling on public schools across the state to continue providing free breakfast and lunch to their students as lawmakers work to finalize the state budget — which they say will continue funding free school meals for all.

The state government is currently operating on a one-week continuation deal, averting a shut down. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Superintendent Michael F. Rice are telling public school districts to “do what it takes” to feed students despite the lack of an approved school budget.

“While we acknowledge the uncertainty that the Michigan Legislature has created by not passing a final budget yet, we implore you to do what it takes to feed every kid as we wait for the budget,” reads the letter. “So, to keep it simple: Do what’s right for our students and continue providing free school breakfast and lunch for all.”

Lawmakers were supposed to present a finalized school budget on July 1 — a constitutionally required deadline. The lack of a budget has left public schools scrambling to figure out how to fund their operations in the meantime, with some forced to take out loans.

Whitmer and Rice say legislators of both parties agree that free school meals are important for children and their families.

“Free school meals save parents valuable time every morning, around $1,000 a year per kid, and ensure no children go hungry while they learn,” reads the letter. “Nutrition is directly linked to academic achievement because it’s almost impossible to focus during class on an empty stomach.”

Whitmer and Republican and Democratic legislative leadership announced last week they had reached a deal, which they continue to finalize into a budget. 6 News will keep you updated on the ongoing budget process.

A copy of the letter can be read below: