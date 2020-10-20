Ohio felon accused of using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Florida Walmart

NAPLES, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man accused of using a Kool-Aid packet to ring up nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Florida Walmart has been arrested.

Bradley D. Young, 37, who is also a felon out of Ohio, faces grand theft and shoplifting charges, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the store at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft in progress.

A store loss prevention officer watched him scan merchandise with a Kool-Aid packet concealed in his hand so the items rang up as 24 cents each, police said. Young is accused of ringing up three packets and some other small items totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise.

The worker told police she recognized Young from a prior incident at the store.

She told police Young also took a soda and a fan from a shelf and then returned them to customer service, receiving a refund of $9.48.

He is accused of walking out of the store with a shopping cart of unpaid items, including a scooter valued at $248, a dual navigation system valued at $119.87 and $160 worth of batteries.

Deputies arrested him at the store.