Oil and gas executives invited to testify for Senate Budget Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders has invited the heads of three oil and gas companies to testify at a committee hearing on climate change next week.

Those invitations were sent to BP America Chairman and President David Lawler, ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods, and Chevron CEO and Chairman Michael Wirth.

Sanders says Lawler has already denied the request, claiming that oil and gas executives “don’t want to answer hard questions.” Chevron and ExxonMobil have not yet released statements about their own chairmen’s attendance.

While climate change may seem like an unusual topic for a budget committee, Sen. Sanders views fighting climate change as one of the committee’s responsibilities since changes in weather patterns can lead to damaging and expensive natural disasters.

The Biden Administration is also planning to invest billions in green energy jobs as part of its proposed infrastructure package.

The request to testify is not binding, and Lawler is not the only executive to refuse such a request from Sen. Sanders since he took over the Budget Committee. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also declined to appear for a Senate Budget Committee meeting last month.