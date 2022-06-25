LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This year would have been the fifth installment of Taylor Moton’s ‘517 Football camp.’ But due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to hold the camp since 2019.

On Saturday, the Okemos grad and offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers welcomed kids from the Greater Lansing area in grades 3-8 to the Hope Sports Complex in Lansing.

“It turned out to be 400 kids showing up. So, it’s really cool to see this many kids excited about getting out, being active, learning something new about football, and having us teach them about life in general,” Moton said.

The turnout on Saturday exceeded the past two camps by a wide margin. Moton said in 2018 and 2019 he had “close to 100” kids show up. So with 400 participants on Saturday, Moton made sure to have plenty of help on hand.

Among the coaches he had in attendance were Lansing Catholic Grad and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, Waverly grad and former Michigan State and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad II, East Lansing grad and current Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd, who brought a number of his Spartan teammates, and East Lansing grad and current Okemos football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor — and that’s just naming a few.

All the help was much appreciated by Moton and his family, who said this year was a successful camp.

