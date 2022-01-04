Okemos High School has 11 cases of COVID-19

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos High School Interim Principal Andrea Hallead says 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at their school.

Close contacts have been notified, the school said.

The names of the people who tested positive couldn’t be released because of medical privacy laws, Hallead said.

Okemos has remained in-person, while nearby the Lansing School District has decided to go virtual for the week.

If you have any questions, Hallead says to contact the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4517.