FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. A new federal survey finds that nearly half of the nation’s elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person instruction last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and race. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Two mid-Michigan school districts are moving to virtual learning for the week after Spring Break.

Leslie Public Schools announced on their Facebook page that the week of April 12 their middle school and high school students will be virtual due to the large amount of travel.

Okemos schools will also be virtual for the week of April 12 for grades 5-12, according to an email sent to parents.