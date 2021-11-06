Okemos soccer wins first state title since 2004

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – There weren’t many times this season when the Okemos boy’s soccer team trailed in games. In Saturday’s Division 1 state championship game against New Baltimore Anchor Bay, Okemos trailed 1-0 with ten minutes to play.

In desperate need of a spark, Okemos’ leading scorer, senior Jack Guggemos, did just that. With 9:59 to play, Guggemos sent a beauty of ball into the box and found the foot of Ben Hussey, who came sliding in for Okemos’ first goal of the game.

Not even three minutes later, Okemos was given a free kick and Aidan Antcliff sent a frozen rope past the keeper, giving Okemos a 2-1 lead with 7:42 to play.

Okemos would keep that momentum until the end and defeat Anchor Bay, 2-1, for the program’s first state title since 2004.

“This is something I’ve been dreaming about ever since I was a little kid,” Guggemos said. “It’s so hard to put into words. I feel amazing. I’m so happy.”

“it’s amazing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m just so glad to be a part of it. I love this team and these guys. It’s crazy” Antcliff said. “This is an unbelievable feeling and I’m never going to forget this.”

When Okemos won in 2004, Guggemos wasn’t even a year old and his dad, Brian was in his third year at the helm. 17 years later, Brian and Jack got a share a moment on the field as father and son, rather than coach and player.

“It’s everything,” Brian Guggemos said. “I was very fortunate to win on as a player (with Mason in 1989) and that’s where my passion for high school sports came. I knew it was something that they’d be able to keep with them for the rest of their lives. I’m really glad they were able to do that.”

Jack said, “There was just so much relief and we were just so happy. It’s unreal and it means so much to me.”