One hospitalized in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was taken to the hospital this morning, following a crash on I-96 East, at Wright Rd.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, shortly after 6:30, A semi-truck, a passenger car, and a truck were all attempting to merge onto the highway, when the cars hit one another causing the passenger car to run into the back of the semi-truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with head injuries, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The other 2 drivers were medically cleared at the scene.

I-96 was shut down for more than an hour while crews cleaned up the damage, but has sense reopened.

