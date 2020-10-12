One killed in Eaton County Crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 60-year-old female from Springport was killed on Sunday, in a crash in Eaton County.

According to the county Sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 5 PM at the intersection of M50 and M99 in Hamlin Township, south of Eaton Rapids.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a passenger vehicle and a box truck collided at this intersection.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be involved in the crash at this time and seatbelt use is undetermined.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team and the Detective Bureau.