One of these 13 astronauts could be the first person on Mars

A new class of astronauts will graduate basic training on Jan. 10, 2020. They will join the active astronaut corps, beginning careers in exploration that may take them to the International Space Station, on missions to the Moon under the Artemis program, or someday, Mars. The 2017 class includes (top row) Matthew Dominick of NASA, Kayla Barron of NASA, Warren Hoburg of NASA, and Joshua Kutryk of CSA, (middle row) Bob Hines of NASA, Frank Rubio of NASA, Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons of CSA, Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, and Jessica Watkins of NASA, (bottom row) Raja Chari of NASA, Jonny Kim of NASA, Zena Cardman of NASA, and Loral O’Hara of NASA. Photo Credits: NASA

HOUSTON, Tex. (WLNS) – NASA will honor the first class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program on Friday.

After completing more than two years of basic training, these candidates will become eligible for spaceflight which can include assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the Moon and missions to Mars.

The class includes 11 NASA candidates, as well as two Canadian Space Agency candidates who were all selected in 2017.

The NASA candidates were chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants.

At the ceremony, each candidate will receive an astronaut pin, marking their graduation from basic training and their eligibility to be selected to fly in space.

