One person shot overnight in East Lansing, ELPD says

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was shot overnight in downtown East Lansing and suffered non-life threatening injuries, the East Lansing Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning after a yelling match between two people. Eventually, one of the people pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

ELPD said everyone involved has been identified and the firearm has been recovered by police.

ELPD did not say exactly where the shooting happened, but there was a large police presence near the corner of Albert and M.A.C.